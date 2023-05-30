Kerry has announced the launch of its next generation Tastesense Advanced range of solutions, aimed at transforming the low- and zero-sugar product market with an ability to deliver sweetness and full-bodied mouthfeel, as well as sustainability benefits.

Tastesense Advanced is an affordable alternative to sugar and stevia, supporting the development of sweetness closer to sugar and well beyond 3⁰ Brix sucrose sweetness equivalence, with optimized flavor, better mouthfeel, and reduced off-notes. The solution contains plant derived materials and reduces carbon emissions by 30% and water usage by 45%, while catering to consumers' demand for superior tasting and healthier food options.

Commenting on the product release, Ian McGarvey, SVP of technology and innovation for Taste at Kerry said: "We are excited to introduce our new Tastesense Advanced range that addresses sweetness optimization and delivers high levels of sugar reduction, reaching beyond 50%. This new solution is more advanced compared to single ingredient solutions, offering added benefits across sustainability, taste and health."

“Our research has shown that consumers love the taste of sugar but are looking to reduce their intake for health reasons. They are concerned around the artificial solutions used to replace sugar and are asking for natural ingredients. We understand that taste is a crucial factor in low- and no-sugar products and with Tastesense Advanced, we believe we have provided an excellent solution that will allow manufacturers to create the products consumers want.”

To create Tastesense Advanced, Kerry conducted extensive research into solutions that could satisfy consumers' taste preferences in low or no-sugar products. Kerry's innovation teams carefully selected raw materials and examined the interaction with proprietary solutions. Tastesense Advanced provides a balance of sweetness impact, mouthfeel and masking outperforming single-ingredient solutions, while also providing performance and taste. It is non-GMO and is available in kosher, halal, and vegan suitable options.

Kerry offers a wide range of food and beverage technologies to assist product developers in optimizing sweetness. The company also has extensive expertise in flavor creation, product development, sustainable sourcing, and proprietary processing.