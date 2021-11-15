Company: Flavorchem

Website: www.flavorchem.com/taste-mod-for-protein

Ingredient Snapshot: The pandemic has fueled increased interest in functional food and beverage as consumers turn to products that support their overall wellbeing. 71 percent of respondents in Innova’s Health & Nutrition Survey agreed that it was important or very important to choose food and drink products that positively boost nutrition or benefit how the body functions as consumers adopt a more holistic attitude towards health and nutrition.

However, functional foods that deliver added nutrients typically contribute unwanted attributes such as off-flavors, textures, and aromas in the finished products. Product developers are working to overcome these flavor and aroma challenges by utilizing modulation technologies to achieve optimal taste profile and maintain nutritional benefits.

In response to the demand for enhanced functional benefits, Flavorchem, a global flavor and ingredient supplier, developed a line of high-performance modulators to help brands create nutritionally optimized products without sacrificing on taste. The first product to hit the market is taste mod for protein, formulated to mask the off-notes associated with plant-based protein. Today, roughly 57 percent of households now purchase plant-based foods, up from 53 percent in 2019.

“Consumers want clean, nutritional products that taste great. Taste mod™ for protein provides a comprehensive solution for plant protein sources and applications,” says Ashley Rizzo, Flavorchem’s R&D manager and senior flavorist.

Taste mod for protein works in a variety of product applications like snack and performance bars, ready-to-drink nutritional beverages, and functional blends and mixes. The plant protein modulators are Vegan, Kosher, non-GMO and can be labeled as “natural flavor” on an ingredient statement. Flavorchem has plans to extend the taste mod line in 2022 to include more specialized ingredients to optimize taste profile and mouthfeel.

