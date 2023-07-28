Hempacco Co, Inc. has launched a collaboration with Snoop Dogg during the Champs Summer Trade Show, July 19–22 in Las Vegas.

Debuting under the "Dogg lbs" line (pronounced "dog pounds") are hemp-derived CBD and delta-9-THC gummies. The Dogg lbs gummies come in three flavors: Blue Raspberry, Grape, and Cherry Lemon. They’ll also be available in two presentations: 5-gummy and a 20-gummy pouches.

Earlier this year, Hempacco partnered with Snoop Dogg to launch a consumer goods company to develop hemp-derived products, including gummies, rolling paper, and blunt tubes, with more categories to be announced.

"We are eager to unveil our first Snoop Dogg product line at the Champs Summer Show," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "I am confident the Dogg lbs gummies will be well-received by all. There are endless possibilities ahead, and we can't wait to see where this journey takes us. Exciting times lie ahead for our team.”