Snoop Dogg is teaming up with TSUMo Snacks to launch Snazzle Os, a new line of cannabis-infused edibles, as part of their new partnership.

Debuting in early October in two flavors, Onion and Spicy Onion, Snazzle Os came to life through a close collaboration between Snoop and the California-based TSUMo Snacks brand, bringing a THC-infused twist to the legendary rapper’s favorite snack. Each package features 100 mg THC.

Snazzle Os will first land on California dispensary shelves at all MedMen locations starting Oct. 6. Snazzle Os will launch statewide afterward at additional partner dispensaries across the Golden State.

"I'm excited to partner with TSUMo Snacks to bring some new snack options to the fans," Snoop Dogg said. “There are plenty of sweet edibles out there, so when I created this product I wanted to put the Dogg twist on it, which is why I'm bringing the savory THC-infused crispy onion-flavored rings to my home state of California. You know that if I’m going to put my name on something, it's guaranteed stamped Snoop D-O-Double-G fresh."

As with all TSUMo Snacks’ cannabis edibles, Snazzle Os lean into the shared cannabis experience, with each bag designed for groups to casually munch on salty snacks.

“Teaming up with the iconic Snoop Dogg for this snack collab was something my team and I have been dreaming about,” said TSUMo Snacks co-founder and CEO Caroline Yeh. “Snoop aligns perfectly with TSUMo Snacks’ values, as he has always been authentic to his true self. And we know our fans love Snoop, too! We jumped on the opportunity to collaborate with him to create these salty, crispy, onion-flavored rings that are reminiscent of his own favorite snack. We can’t wait to see what our fans think of this innovative, first-of-its-kind cannabis edible.”

In addition, the TSUMo Snacks x Uncle Snoop partnership will feature a limited-edition merchandise line, complete with tracksuit, gold chain, socks and more as an homage to classic California hip-hop culture. Superfans will be able to enter to win merch via a social media contest through TSUMo Snacks’ Instagram handle, @Tsumosnacks, throughout the year as new merch drops.

At the Hall of Flowers show in Santa Rosa, TSUMo Snacks will showcase a custom snacking throne signed by Snoop Dogg, which will be auctioned to benefit his Snoop’s Special Stars charity, the special needs division of the Snoop Youth Football League. The auction for the signed snacking throne, which is valued at $3,000, kicked off via RallyUp on Sept. 30 and will close Nov. 4.