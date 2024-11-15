Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF), an international franchisor and producer of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples, has announced the opening of two new stores and one kiosk location across three U.S. markets.

RMCF is highlighting the success and commitment of its franchisees, who are bringing the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory experience to Chicago, IL; Charleston, SC; and Brandon, FL.

In Downtown Chicago, Tyson Minnick, a dedicated franchisee of eleven years, will open his third store, which will be located on North State Street. Minnick's extensive experience and strong local ties are expected to attract both chocolate and confectionary enthusiasts to the new location.

Willie and Alex Zamora, franchisees of three years, will launch a kiosk in the Brandon Exchange in Brandon, FL. This kiosk will be the Zamora’s second location, expanding their reach to cater to shoppers in this popular retail destination.

In Charleston, SC, Ross Theesen will open his fifth store, located on the popular King Street. Theeson is a Missouri Western State University (MWSU) awardee and franchisee of nine years. Reflecting on this milestone, Theeson states, “I am thrilled to be part of the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory franchise network at such an exciting time as the Company advances its growth strategy. Opening our fifth store is a significant achievement, and I am deeply grateful for the support and encouragement from the RMCF team, whose expertise has been invaluable in bringing our Charleston location to life.”

The franchise expansion underscores RMCF’s dedication to fostering franchisee growth while delivering its premium chocolate experience to communities nationwide. Through these new openings, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory reaffirms its commitment to scaling the brand across the country, making its chocolate accessible to a growing audience of confectionary fans across the U.S.

