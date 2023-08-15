The Dizzies brand is launching in California with soda-themed gummies, as well as infused pre-rolls and pre-ground flower.

The vegan, gluten-free gummies will be available in 10-packs with 10 mg THC per piece. Available assortments include:

Dizzies Gummies Fruit Sodas: Blue Raspberry Blast, Grapes of Laugh, Strawberry Slushie, Orange Orbit and Lemon Twister.

Blue Raspberry Blast, Grapes of Laugh, Strawberry Slushie, Orange Orbit and Lemon Twister. Dizzies Gummies Super Sour Sodas: Super Sour Blue Raspberry, Super Sour Strawberry, Super Sour Watermelon, Super Sour Peach and Super Sour Lemon.

Super Sour Blue Raspberry, Super Sour Strawberry, Super Sour Watermelon, Super Sour Peach and Super Sour Lemon. Dizzies Gummies Classic Soda: Root Beer, Cherry Cola, Lemon Lime, Cream Soda, and Cherry Cola.

Featuring a nostalgic brand design, Dizzies products will be available through WeedMaps.