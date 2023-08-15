The Dizzies brand is launching in California with soda-themed gummies, as well as infused pre-rolls and pre-ground flower.
The vegan, gluten-free gummies will be available in 10-packs with 10 mg THC per piece. Available assortments include:
- Dizzies Gummies Fruit Sodas: Blue Raspberry Blast, Grapes of Laugh, Strawberry Slushie, Orange Orbit and Lemon Twister.
- Dizzies Gummies Super Sour Sodas: Super Sour Blue Raspberry, Super Sour Strawberry, Super Sour Watermelon, Super Sour Peach and Super Sour Lemon.
- Dizzies Gummies Classic Soda: Root Beer, Cherry Cola, Lemon Lime, Cream Soda, and Cherry Cola.
Featuring a nostalgic brand design, Dizzies products will be available through WeedMaps.