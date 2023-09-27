Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker recently interviewed Mike Schanbacher and Nicholas Kheny, co-founders and CEOs of Blobs, a new low-sugar gummy.

Blobs are plant-based, vegan, and gluten-free, and each bag contains only two grams of sugar.

Schanbacher leads marketing and growth strategy for the brand, and his leadership experience in startups has shown him the successes and failures that helped him navigate growing early-stage companies.

From engineer to candy maker, Kheny has built a career marked by innovation, sustainability, and the unexpected. With degrees in Biochemical and Environmental Engineering, he entered real estate private equity when he was recruited to build out a sustainability program to slash carbon emissions and operating costs. Throughout his career, Kheny realized he could make more impact by becoming a sustainability driven lender, furthering his passion to formulate creative business solutions to consumer pain points. It was then that he was inspired to create Blobs, a candy company that evokes the best of childhood.





Liz Parker: What made you want to create a low-sugar gummy?

Mike Schanbacher and Nicholas Kheny: Throughout the pandemic, our quest for healthier candy alternatives led us to a significant discovery. The market seemed saturated with health-centric brands replicating conventional candy offerings. However, it became apparent that there was a distinctive opportunity waiting to be seized—a chance to craft an entirely novel candy brand that prioritizes the sheer joy and delight of indulging in candy. Instead of merely concentrating on the nutritional aspect, we sought to redefine the candy experience by innovating both in terms of flavor and texture, ultimately giving birth to Blobs, the low-sugar, fruit-flavored vegan gummy candy.





LP: What ingredients does Blobs have to make it a lower-sugar candy?

MS & NK: Blobs get their sweetness from a combination of allulose (a natural sweetener typically derived from fruit), monk fruit extract, and tapioca.





LP: What are your career backgrounds and how did they help you in creating Blobs?

MS: Nick and I come from pretty different backgrounds, which is what makes Blobs so unique. Before diving into the candy world, I was in the advertising and digital marketing game. I started out at Ogilvy and then took on some exciting challenges at the New York Times, where I really got the hang of brand marketing and growth strategies. Then came my stint in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry with companies like quip and Hawthorne. I learned the ropes of startup life, which all culminated in the birth of Blobs. At Blobs, I lead the charge on marketing and growth strategy, drawing on my startup experience to bring back the pure, unadulterated joy of candy-eating from our childhoods.

NK: As for me, I started in the world of Biochemical and Environmental Engineering and then took a detour into real estate private equity. My mission was to cut carbon emissions and operating costs through sustainability programs. That led me to found Skymarq Capital, where I introduced innovative loan covenants to encourage sustainable practices. My MBA journey and work with companies like Boxwood Capital and Three Ocean Partners opened my eyes to creative business solutions. It was all these experiences that planted the seed for Blobs, a candy company that's all about bringing back childhood fun while being better for you. In our roles as co-CEOs, I take charge of operations, strategy, finance, and make sure our R&D and manufacturing are top-notch. Together, Mike and I are on a mission to give you candy that's not just tasty but also lets you relive those carefree moments of enjoying candy as a kid.





LP: What made you want to make the product vegan?

MS & NK: We both have a strong commitment to creating a product that's not only delicious but also environmentally friendly and inclusive. Going vegan was a natural choice for Blobs because it allowed us to align our candy with these values. We wanted to make a candy that anyone, regardless of their dietary preferences, could enjoy guilt-free. Vegan ingredients are not only better for the planet, but they also cater to a broader audience. Plus, using plant-based ingredients lets us reduce our environmental footprint, which is something we're really passionate about at Blobs.





LP: What’s next for the brand for the rest of 2023 or early 2024?

MS & NK: We’re in the testing phase for our new sour candy launching later this year. It’s been such a fun process experimenting with flavors and textures, and we can’t wait to introduce these unique new sour SKUs to market and continue sharing our love for candy with consumers.

