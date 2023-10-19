As the global sugar shortage intensifies, candy lovers might be in for a bittersweet surprise. With sugar prices soaring by 42%, there's a possible threat of candy shortages and inflated prices this year. This comes at a time when Americans' love for candies is at an all-time high, with Reese's Peanut Butter Cup being America's favorite Halloween treat.



Recent findings from a study by HubScore reveal some intriguing candy consumption trends:

83% of Americans indulge in more than five servings of candy a month.

One in two candy shoppers used cost-saving strategies, switching between types, brands, pack sizes, or even stores

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup stands out as America’s most beloved candy, holding the top spot in twenty-one states, including Indiana, Arkansas, Kansas, Utah, and California among others.

Other key findings from the data include:

The Milky Way Bar, often perceived as an underdog in the candy market, surprisingly surfaces as the favorite candy in Nebraska, Florida, and Maryland.

The Kit Kat, a candy that's made its mark globally, maintains its stronghold in the western side of the nation securing top spots in states like Nevada, New York, Mississippi, South Dakota, and West Virginia.

Skittles, a colorful candy with a vibrant fruity spectrum, has charmed candy lovers in an eclectic mix of states spanning from Washington and North Dakota to Arizona and Minnesota.

Traditional and timeless, M&Ms (Original) surfaced as the most preferred candy in Colorado, New Hampshire, Ohio, Wyoming, and Hawaii.

Exploring these preferences goes beyond mere indulgence, serving as a window into cultural and regional variations, and offering insights into the intricacies of the American marketplace. From Reese's Peanut Butter Cup's nationwide dominance to the unexpected popularity of Milky Way Bars, these findings reveal the nation's candy trends at both macro and micro levels.

View the full map of America's favorite candies here.