Despite continuing debate over whether it actually tastes good, candy corn is still the king of Halloween candies, says new data from ecommerce accelerator Pattern.

No other sweet captured more share of online demand during the month of October last year than candy corn, an indicator of what the market is likely to look like this year.

The 10 most popular candies on Amazon during the lead up to Halloween in 2023, and how much online demand they commanded between each other, include:

Candy Corn 26% Skittles 13% Jolly Ranchers 11% Sour Patch Kids 10% Gummy Bears 10% Tootsie Rolls 9% Reese’s 6% Starburst 5% Smarties 5% Twix 5%

Wallet impact: Good news for shoppers—the price of the top Halloween candies are generally down or the same as Halloween 2023, with the notable exception of gummy bears. Here’s how current prices compare to this same point last year:

Candy Corn -11%

Starburst -7%

Jolly Ranchers - 4%

Smarties -4%

Skittles -1%

Resse’s -1%

Tootsie Rolls +0%

Sour Patch Kids +3%

Twix +4%

Gummy Bears +30%

The full list of the Halloween candies, and charts can be found here.

