General Mills' Larabar brand recently debuted two new flavors for summer.

Larabar Orange Sorbet bars are made with six real ingredients, including orange extract, for a dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan indulgence. It is available nationwide for an suggested retail price of $9.09 for a six-count box or $10.99 for an eight-count box.

Larabar Double Chocolate Peanut Butter is made with just seven real ingredients, and is available nationwide for an SRP of $10.99 for an eight-count box.

