In response to an October 25 Consumer Reports article on chocolate and cocoa, the National Confectioners Association released the following statement:

“Chocolate and cocoa are safe to eat and can be enjoyed as treats as they have been for centuries. Food safety and product quality remain our highest priorities and we remain dedicated to being transparent and socially responsible.”

Additional background:

More on NCA's California Proposition 65 settlement and the expert investigation/final report: In 2018, the chocolate and cocoa industry agreed to a Consent Judgment in California. The Superior Court of the State of California, San Francisco County granted a motion to enter the Consent Judgment on February 14, 2018, which remains in effect. The Consent Judgment established concentration levels for both lead and cadmium that supersede the OEHHA MADLs for cocoa and chocolate products. In August 2022, NCA released with As You Sow a three-year study on this subject. The full report and our joint reaction can be found here.

What the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said: FDA told CR that “While the presence of cadmium and lead in chocolate has been the subject of considerable media attention, experts from around the world have found that chocolate is a minor source of exposure to these contaminants internationally." (source).

More on consumption: Consumers understand that chocolate and candy are treats. According to the CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Survey (NHANES), people in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2–3 times per week, averaging just 40 calories per day and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day.