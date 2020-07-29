Company: General Mills

Website: www.pillsbury.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: This summer, Pillsbury is helping families create even more memories with its beloved variety of refrigerated cookie and brownie dough that is now ‘safe to eat raw,’ as marked by a seal on packaging, or baked, as always. To celebrate the news, Pillsbury is partnering with Haylie Duff, actress and mom of two, to encourage parents to have fun surprising their kids in a #SayYesChallenge.

Now through August 16, the #SayYesChallenge tasks parents with recording their kids’ reactions to finally being told ‘yes’ to eating raw cookie or brownie dough. Parents can share their video clips on social using #SayYesChallenge and tagging @Pillsbury for a chance to be featured on Pillsbury’s Facebook and Instagram.

"These times have been difficult for families who have had to cancel kids’ plans for summer camps and say ‘no’ to usual summer activities. We’re glad to make saying ‘yes’ even sweeter with simple and fun Pillsbury products that are now safe to eat raw or baked,” said Tiffany Seelen, brand experience senior manager at Pillsbury. “Families can now enjoy the mischief of stealing tasty bites of raw cookie or brownie dough as a spur-of-the-moment treat.”

The #SayYesChallenge comes on the heels of Pillsbury’s move to use heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs, creating a unique product that families can enjoy baked or straight from the package. Made using the same recipe families know and love, Pillsbury’s variety of refrigerated cookie and brownie dough is being fully transitioned to ‘safe to eat raw’. Pillsbury’s Ready to Bake! Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Place & Bake Brownie Dough and more have the Pillsbury “safe to eat raw” seal on packaging and are available at grocery retailers nationwide.

For more information and a full list of on Pillsbury’s ‘safe to eat raw’ refrigerated cookie and brownie dough products, please visit the FAQ page on Pillsbury’s website.