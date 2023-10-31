Kinder Chocolate launches 'Let Your Kid Flag Fly' campaign

To celebrate the U.S. arrival of Kinder Chocolate, the brand has launched "Let Your Kid Flag Fly," a campaign that aims to bring families together and remind parents of the importance of letting kids be kids. To bring this to life, Kinder Chocolate has teamed up with Broadway star and proud father Leslie Odom Jr., who knows the importance of embracing the “sweet, yet often fleeting moments of childhood."

Kinder Chocolate, a top selling Kinder branded product, is the latest chocolate bar to arrive in the U.S., joining the brand's current portfolio of Kinder Joy, Kinder Bueno, and Kinder Seasonal. Kinder Chocolate is a sharable treat that features an outer layer of smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milky filling that comes in small, individually wrapped bars.

New Kinder Chocolate parenting study

Kinder Chocolate believes in supporting parents today by helping them to create simple moments of connection with their kids. The brand recently conducted a parenting study, which identified six distinct modern parenting styles: Playful Parents, Gentle Parents, Success Coaches, Firm But Fair, Explorers, and Traditional Authoritarians. Playful Parents emerged as the most common style of parenting today, a segment of parents who prioritize connecting with their kids on their same level to focus on building happy childhood memories. Regardless of individual parenting styles, 93% of parents today agree it's important that kids get a chance to be kids, and 86% of parents say they always or often encourage their children to talk about their feelings and problems. This new study was the impetus behind the Kinder Chocolate Let That Kid Flag Fly campaign and corresponding U.S. launch activities.

Let That Kid Flag Fly at Kinderland and by creating a Kinder Kid flag

To help celebrate the launch, the brand is inviting families in New York City and surrounding areas to experience Kinderland, a fully immersive event designed for kids and parents alike to join in on the fun! Attendees will surround themselves within the wonderous world of Kinder Chocolate, as they discover, explore and create memories through each room of Kinderland. Kinderland will feature an array of activities designed for parents and kids to enjoy together. Kinderland is open to the public in New York City on Friday, November 10 from 2 pm to 6 pm EST and Saturday, November 11 from 9 am to 6 pm EST at Soho Lofts, 477 Broadway, free of charge.

Kinder Chocolate has also partnered with Broadway legend and fellow dad, Leslie Odom Jr. to bring this campaign to life. "I couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Kinder Chocolate to encourage more families to embrace the sweet, often fleeting moments of childhood. We all know kids today grow up so fast and often take on so much from an early age. As a dad, it's important for me to have fun with my kids every day and encourage them to enjoy being a kid while they can," says Odom.

For those who can't make it to Kinderland in person, Kinder Chocolate is bringing the opportunity to design your own Kinder Kid Flag to families nationwide at KinderKidFlag.com. Starting today, parents and kids everywhere are invited to put their family creativity on full display. A Kinder Kid Flag can be anything: a new family crest, a favorite hobby, or just a silly drawing that displays a child's personality. Once a Kinder Kid Flag is complete, simply snap a photo and submit it to the online gallery. Not only will this creation fly alongside others, but flag submissions will be automatically entered into a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 grand prize to help create more sweet family experiences.

"We are thrilled to launch Kinder Chocolate in the U.S. and encourage families everywhere to prioritize more fun-filled experiences together," said Shalini Stansberry, vice president of marketing, Kinder Snacking. "With kids' schedules packed to the brim these days—between school, extracurriculars, events, and other activities—we are proud to be the brand to support parents in their quest of encouraging their kids to be kids and to let their kid flags fly."

To learn more about Kinder Chocolate, Kinderland, and the Kinder Kid Flag promotion visit KinderKidFlag.com or follow @kinderus on Instagram.