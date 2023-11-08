Big League Chew today announced an update to the brand’s packaging graphics. Known for its stay-fresh pouch, Big League Chew’s refreshed graphics put a playful, modern spin on an iconic package.

Rooted in baseball culture for over four decades, Big League Chew has been a staple for generations of players and fans of America’s pastime. BLC’s refreshed packaging graphics introduce an all-new, expanded roster of ballplayers while paying homage to the retro look and feel that consumers love.

“Our goal in re-designing the packaging graphics wasn’t to re-invent the brand, but instead to ensure that Big League Chew resonates with the new generation of ballplayers chasing their big league dreams,” said Ford Gum CEO Scott Lerner. “The new character lineup aligns Big League Chew more closely with today’s diverse baseball landscape. We are thrilled to roll out new packaging that better reflects our consumers, their values and the athletes that inspire them.”

With the exception of Outta’ Here Original, each of the Big League Chew flavors will now feature up to three unique player illustrations. These brand-new baseball and softball players represent a more modern and energetic Big League Chew lineup, all while respecting the brand’s history and classic style. The new graphics also call out BLC’s exclusive status as the Official Bubble Gum of USA Baseball, a partnership announced earlier this year.

The refreshed Big League Chew pouches will begin hitting shelves next year, with updated graphics becoming available at retail stores during Q1 2024.

Design updates on all Big League Chew pouches will be revealed on Big League Chew’s social media platforms in the weeks to come, allowing fans of the iconic brand a sneak peek into the new, expanded roster of ballplayers that will adorn the packaging.