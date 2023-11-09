For the first time in Europe, GELITA will present its new PeptENDURE collagen peptides for improved endurance performance at Fi Europe in Frankfurt, Germany (November 28–30). GELITA’s broad portfolio of gelatin solutions for confectionery, gummies, and softgels will be another focus theme on stand this year. Visitors who want to learn more about these latest ingredient innovations are invited to attend two presentations by GELITA experts highlighting their potential in the sports nutrition and gummy markets.

Pushing harder, going further

PeptENDURE will be unveiled for the European market at Fi Europe, as the first-ever collagen protein designed to improve endurance performance. As it creates long-term adaptive change in the muscles, it is suitable for those partaking in a range of endurance disciplines.

Manufacturers of sports nutrition supplements can further explore the exciting opportunities for PeptENDURE, and how it will potentially change the face of endurance sports, during a presentation by Martin Walter, Category Manager Healthy Aging and Sports Nutrition, GELITA, on Wednesday, November 29, at 11.30 am in the Showcase Theatre.

Healthy indulgence

GELITA will also be highlighting its ingredients for the production of fortified gummy and confectionery products. With CONFIXX, manufacturers can produce gummies in a starch-free process that avoids the risk of cross-contamination, protects sensitive active ingredients, and results in optimal texture and mouthfeel. SOLUFORM PE is designed for the production of great tasting fruit gummies with high protein content, while SOLUFORM SR allows for substantial sugar reduction in confectionery products. Completing the line-up is VERISOL HST that provides the industry with a science-backed solution for developing effective collagen-rich beauty gummies.

The potential of these customized solutions, and how they can help manufacturers gain a competitive advantage in the market, will be revealed in a presentation by Johanna Schmidgall, global head of application development and new product development, and Natalie Leuwer, category manager food specialties. It will take place on Wednesday, November 29, at 2.30 pm in the Showcase Theatre.

Visitors to the show will also get to learn about EASYSEAL, a new pharmaceutical grade softgel gelatin that improves capsule seams and helps manufacturers to significantly reduce leakage.

“Our natural, pure and allergen-free ingredients play a key role in good food, healthy living and technical innovation, and harness the power of science and creativity,” says Oliver Wolf, marketing EMEIA. “They are proven safe and effective, and can be easily incorporated into a range of products, from gummies to sports nutrition drinks, bars, and gels.”