Company: EverGrain

Website: https://evergrainingredients.com/

Ingredient Snapshot: EverGrain Ingredients, a barley fiber and protein ingredient company backed by Anheuser-Busch InBev, will introduce ingredients that aim to enable a new benchmark for limited water use, emissions, and land use while ensuring better nutrition and taste. The company will show these ingredients at the Food ingredients Europe trade show in Frankfurt, Germany.

“People are talking, and what they’re saying is that they want plant-based options that taste better, are more nutritious, and that truly have a positive impact on the planet,” EverGrain’s CEO Greg Belt said. “This was the impetus for EverGrain where, through our ingredients, we have come up with solutions that can improve the taste, sustainability, and nutrition of beverages, bakery, and multiple other applications.”

EverGrain has partnered with The Carbon Underground to support its Adopt-A-Meter initiative and will fund the restoration of 1,000 meters of land on behalf of the show’s attendees. Those walking the show can visit EverGrain’s booth to take a short survey on topics related to sustainability, and, in turn, EverGrain will restore one meter for their time.

“It’s our responsibility to set the food industry on the most sustainable path forward, and this is one of many commitments that we’re making to contribute to the change that our planet so desperately needs,” said Jacqueline Hochreiter, EverGrain’s global director of strategy & sustainability. “We are excited to expand our partnership with The Carbon Underground and other organizations fighting climate change in 2022 and beyond.”

EverGrain engaged Netherlands-based Blonk Consultants to independently validate its assertion that it can enable protein and fiber ingredients with materially lower greenhouse gas emissions, land use, and water use when compared to most other conventional ingredients. EverGrain is thrilled to share the evidence to support its bold claim with Fi Europe attendees.

“Sustainability is not just a buzzword anymore, and its implications stretch far beyond environmental impact,” the event’s website says. “At Fi Europe, sustainability is increasingly important to our attendees and exhibitors, as well as to the market as a whole. Not only are we committed to running our event in an environmentally and socially responsible way, we also want to go further and inspire the sustainable development of the industry we serve.”

This show will be EverGrain’s first major trade show appearance since its launch in January 2021.

“Pushing the food and beverage industry to a more sustainable future is a mission that we cannot achieve alone,” Hochreiter said. “Consumers have amplified the global conversation around food waste, and it’s time our industry did its part. EverGrain’s work in the sustainability arena is just getting started, and we encourage anyone wanting to join the movement to visit our booth.”

At its booth (30K261), EverGrain will be sampling fortified cookies and bread made with its EverVita barley fiber and protein and plant-based milk made with its EverPro barley protein. For more information or to schedule a time to visit the booth, please visit EverGrain’s website or email inquiries@everingredients.com.