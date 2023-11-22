MWG Holdings Group, Inc., owner and operator of Perfect Union, is introducing three varieties of cannabis-infused Blazy gummies.

“We’re thrilled to bring our new Blazy Gummies to the Sacramento community with the same award-winning, high quality and incredible flavor that folks can expect from all of our edibles,” said Tom Sheridan, CEO, MWG Holdings. “We intend to continually innovate to drive new products to the market that have been requested by our customers, and this exciting addition to MWG’s portfolio demonstrates our commitment to surprising and delighting all who try them.”

Blazy Gummies come in Boysenberry, Blue Raspberry, and Elderberry flavors, with 100 mg THC per package. Crafted using a proprietary process, the gummies are gluten free, vegan, kosher, and non-GMO.

Blazy Gummies are available at Wild Seed Wellness in Marysville, California and at eight Perfect Union locations, including the flagship store in Sacramento-Northside.