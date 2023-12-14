Texas-based DEV Distribution has launched Euphoric Gummies, made with hemp-derived delta-9-THC.
Featuring a mix of fruit flavors, the vegan gummies are available in a variety of doses and package sizes. Among the options are:
- 28-ct. pouch with 10 mg THC pieces (280 mg per pouch)
- 6-ct. pouch with 50 mg THC pieces (300 mg per pouch)
- 10-ct. pouch with 10 mg THC pieces (50 mg per pouch)
- 1-ct. pouch with 50 mg THC piece (50 mg per pouch)
Euphoric Gummies are produced in a cGMP facility and lab-tested for quality and consistency.