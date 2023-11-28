NCA is collaborating with The White House on its 2023 holiday theme and décor, which First Lady Jill Biden announced today.

NCA’s support of The White House holiday experience includes custom, oversized candy sculptures, archways, and other displays in multiple spaces throughout the executive residence that help bring First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s vision of a fantastical and magical holiday dreamscape to life. NCA and its member companies also provided chocolate and candy used to create wreaths, ornaments, and other décor and custom chocolate bars that White House visitors will receive during the holiday season.

“We’re proud to be part of this unique collaboration with The White House that brings to life the magic of chocolate and candy and the joyous spirit of the winter holidays. From your house to The White House, chocolate, and candy are always a treat," says Chris Gindlesperger, NCA senior vice president of public affairs and communications.

Chocolate and candy play a fun and unique role this time of year, enriching the winter holidays and opening consumers' hearts to the magic, wonder, and joy of the season. Seasonal treating is an important part of family traditions and celebrations across the country and around the world—chocolate and candy enliven the spirit of togetherness that is so emblematic of the season. Visit AlwaysATreat.com/WinterHolidays to learn more.

More information about the holidays at The White House is available at WhiteHouse.gov/Holidays.