The NCSA, set to celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2024, has appointed two distinguished industry leaders to its board of directors. Mike Gilroy, vice president of trade development and sponsorship at Mars Wrigley, and Scott Miller, director of business development at Spangler Candy Company, bring their extensive experience to enhance the NCSA's leadership and will sit on the board for a three-year term.

Mike Gilroy boasts more than 25 years of invaluable experience at Mars Wrigley. In his current role, Gilroy is responsible for the company’s trade show and conference presence and representation. Gilroy is an experienced sales professional working with national and regional customers of varying sizes and classes of trade. He began his career at Mars in Canada, where he helped establish the company’s Category Leadership team. Gilroy’s industry knowledge and category insights will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the NCSA board.

Scott Miller brings more than 35 years of industry expertise to the board. Before joining Spangler Candy, Miller held sales leadership positions with leading sugar and chocolate confection marketers, most recently at PIM Brands. He previously held roles of increasing responsibility for sales and marketing for Kraft/Nabisco, then Mondelez during his tenure at The Nielsen Company. Miller’s wealth of experience will further enrich the NCSA and its induction ceremonies and programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome our newest members to the NCSA Board of Directors,” said Shelly Clarey, president and CEO of NCSA and a member of the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2016. “Mike and Scott bring diverse expertise and experiences that will help elevate the association during what is going to be a very exciting period. We look forward to their new perspectives and ideas as we continue to further industry growth through our four pillars of Education, Mentoring, Fellowship and Recognition.”

In addition to the new board members, the NCSA welcomes back its executive team of President & CEO Shelly Clarey, Adams & Brooks, Inc.; Vice President Byard Ebling, Shankman & Associates, Inc.; and Chairman Joseph Melville, Melville Candy Co.

In addition to the newly elected members, Brent Cotten with The Hershey Company has been re-elected for a second term, and the following individuals continue in their roles as directors: Carol Gherlarducci of Adams & Brooks, Inc.; Terri Hoggatt of Jelly Belly Candy Co; Kevin Jenkins of Kahler-Senders Group, Inc.; Peter Kempton of b.a. Sweetie Candy Co.; Mike Mosto; Audra Vogler of Hoffmann Vogler, and Richard Warrell of Macris Chocolates.

Individuals leaving the board are Matt Pye, Elizabeth Clair, and Brandon Sagotz with Ferrara Candy Co. The NCSA thanks these experts for their continued efforts to drive the success of the NCSA and the Candy Hall of Fame, making it the premier event in the confectionery industry.

For more details on the NCSA and the Candy Hall of Fame, visit candyhalloffame.org.