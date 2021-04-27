Hostess Brands, Inc. (the "Company"), a manufacturer and marketer of snacks including Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Donettes, Voortman wafers and cookies, and a variety of other new and classic treats, has announced the appointment of Olu Beck and Hugh G. Dineen to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Olu and Hugh to our board as we continue to advance our strategic agenda,” said Jerry Kaminski, chairman of the Board of Directors for the Company. “They each are accomplished consumer packaged goods veterans with over 40 years of combined industry experience and knowledge and a track record of driving results and accelerating growth through successful consumer and brand building strategies. We believe their experiences will serve the Company and our stockholders well.”

Olu Beck is the founder and chief executive officer of The Beck Group NJ, a boutique advisory and consulting firm driving value creation in private equity-backed small and mid-size consumer-packaged goods companies. She previously served as CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Wholesome Sweeteners Inc., a maker of consumer-packaged organic condiments and snacks, and has held senior executive positions at Johnson & Johnson and Mars Incorporated. She currently serves on the Board and Audit Committee of Freshpet Inc.

Hugh Dineen served as the senior vice president and chief marketing officer of MetLife US and of MetLife Global Investment Management until December 2020, where he was responsible for leading all marketing efforts for over 50 percent of MetLife globally and overseeing the building of a highly productive digital ecosystem and digital demand driving strategy. Prior to MetLife, he was global vice president, beauty categories at Avon Products. Hugh also spent 20+ years in various senior executive positions at Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble. He currently serves on a strategic advisory board for Abbott Laboratories.

“The deep expertise of Olu and Hugh in the consumer packaged goods industry will help the Company continue to improve and thrive, as we remain focused on establishing new platforms for incremental growth, both organic and through acquisitions,” said Andy Callahan, the Company's president and chief executive officer. “We have a strong board in place as we continue to drive growth momentum with the aim of increasing stockholder value over the long-term.”