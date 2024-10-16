Hometown Hero has debuted sugar-free edibles, infused with live rosin. The gummies meet the growing demand in the market for cannabis products that cater to the varying needs of health-conscious consumers.

“This is our first sugar-free gummy that we’ve introduced to our portfolio, and we couldn’t be more excited to be officially bringing it to market, with more on the horizon,” says Lukas Gilkey, CEO of Hometown Hero. “As champions of access, it was really important to us to have infused product options that accommodate varying diets and health restrictions.”

Each gummy is infused with 25 mg of hemp-derived delta-9-THC and enriched with live rosin, which preserves the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes from the White Widow strain, a cross between a south Indian indica and a Brazilian landrace sativa strain. This blend ensures a balanced effect and a pleasant, uplifting high.

With a vibrant green hue and sweet, tangy flavor profile that melds hints of watermelon, pear and citrus, these Prickly Pear gummies are sweetened with allulose, a low-calorie sugar substitute found naturally in produce like figs, raisins and maple sugar.

The Sugar-Free Prickly Pear THC gummies are available for purchase at select retailers nationwide and for online delivery. Find out more at hometownhero.com/c/sugar-free-edibles.

Related: Hometown Hero unveils '12 Days of Cannabis' advent calendar