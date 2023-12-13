CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS BENEO BENEO's Kyle Krause on better-for-you confection ingredients Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker recently talked to Kyle Krause, regional product manager, functional fibers and carbohydrates, BENEO, about better-for-you candy ingredients and how food can influence mood and mental health.

Krause discusses how functional carbohydrates can provide healthier candy options. One benefit is lowering blood sugar through balanced insulin levels with ingredients such as BENEO’s functional carbohydrate Palatinose. Palatinose is a balanced low-glycemic carbohydrate, which provides balanced energy over an extended period.

In addition, sugar replacers such as isomalt can provide no-sugar options for hard candy. BENEO has also had success with a sanded coating, which gives a natural, artisan-like appearance for packaging healthier candy in paper bags and similar packaging.