Insomnia Cookies launches LTO spring collection
The bakery treats range from lemon flavors to carrot cake.
Insomnia Cookies' new spring cookies, The Garden Collection, will be launching on April 8. The limited-time lineup features fresh flavors that capture the essence of spring, the brand says.
The Garden Collection includes:
- Lemon White Chocolate - A refreshing lemon cookie dough packed with vibrant sprinkles and white chocolate chips.
- Strawberry Lemonade Filled - This pink, citrus-y treat is packed with mini white chocolate chips and filled with sweet strawberry jam.
- Carrot Cake Filled - A cinnamon carrot cake cookie, filled with cream cheese and topped with orange and green sugar.
