Insomnia Cookies launches LTO spring collection

The bakery treats range from lemon flavors to carrot cake.

By SF&WB Staff
Courtesy of Insomnia Cookies

April 7, 2025

Insomnia Cookies' new spring cookies, The Garden Collection, will be launching on April 8. The limited-time lineup features fresh flavors that capture the essence of spring, the brand says.

The Garden Collection includes:

  • Lemon White Chocolate - A refreshing lemon cookie dough packed with vibrant sprinkles and white chocolate chips.
  • Strawberry Lemonade Filled - This pink, citrus-y treat is packed with mini white chocolate chips and filled with sweet strawberry jam.
  • Carrot Cake Filled - A cinnamon carrot cake cookie, filled with cream cheese and topped with orange and green sugar.

