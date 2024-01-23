Tam’s Sweets Confections is making its debut at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show. Tam's Sweets is a small, artisanal confectionery based in Portland, Oregon, known for producing handcrafted, small-batch confections. It focuses on creating specialty craft products and have innovated a unique version of peanut brittle, which is softer and has a cookie crumble texture.

Tam's Sweets' version of peanut brittle is reportedly more palatable compared to traditional, hard peanut brittle. The new product is a twist on the classic, aiming to make it more enjoyable and accessible to a wider range of consumers.

All of its peanut brittle is plant-based, gluten-free, and dairy free, with nine flavors from which to choose.

"Our commitment to our retail partners is a cornerstone of our business. Their feedback and insights are crucial in helping us refine and enhance our product line to better meet their needs and expectations." said Tam Truong, founder of Tam’s Sweets.

“Right from the start, our product line was designed with versatility in mind. Our unique soft brittle is the perfect addition to any charcuterie board and also serves as an exquisite topping for various desserts, including ice cream, yogurt, or even popcorn, enhancing their flavors with its delightful texture and taste," she says.

“Once a potential customer has their first bite, we’re confident they’ll come back for more.”

For sales information on Tam’s Sweets Soft Brittle, reach out to Tam Truong at info@tamssweets.com.