Jill McCauley and Terry Howard, the founders of The Invisible Chef, are expanding their baking mix collection with the launch of new Baking Kits at the Winter Fancy Food Show (Booth 1329) at Las Vegas Convention Center. The boutique baking mix company is celebrating its 17th anniversary this year.
The new mixes include:
- Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie Bar: Colorful, fun, and festive, these super-soft frosted sugar cookie bars are baked in easy bar form, with a layer of cream cheese frosting and topped with sprinkles. Includes three packets: Cookie Bar Mix, Frosting Mix, and Rainbow Sprinkles, and makes 16 bars.
- Sprinkle Dot Vanilla Sugar Cookies: These fun and festive cookies include two packets: Vanilla Sugar Cookie Mix and Colorful Sprinkle Dots. Makes four dozen cookies.
- Spring Cookie Kit, Bird's Nest Spring Thumbprint Cookie: Bird's Nest Cookies are a perfect addition to an Easter Basket and a fun way to celebrate the beginning of spring. Includes three packets: Coconut Cookie Mix, Coconut Flakes and Colorful Jelly-Bean Eggs. Makes 20 cookies and is available seasonally.
- Dinner In a Dash! Chili and Cornbread Starter Kit: Includes two packets: Chili Starter Mix and Cornbread Mix.
- Iced Red Velvet Coffee & Tea Cake: The cake is topped with a cream cheese icing and includes two packets: Cake Mix & Icing Mix. Makes an 8 x 4 loaf cake.
- Gingerbread Cinnamon Chip Pancake & Waffle Mix: These warmly spiced pancakes have all the classic flavors of gingerbread cookies with an extra spicy kick from the cinnamon chips. The pancakes can be served with a Maple Pecan Topping.
- Vanilla Shortbread Cookies: A cookie to serve for holidays, special occasions, or just because; just add butter. Makes an 8 x 8 pan.