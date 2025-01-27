Sweetish recently exhibited at the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show, the kickoff event of the food industry’s annual cycle, produced by the Specialty Food Association. It showcased its Swedish candy & goods, including Sweetish Original Gummies, SkandyPop Lollipops, Kolsvart, Jelly Bean Planet, Pandy, and BonBon Fish. Its gummies and lollipops line officially debuted during the show, although they were soft-launched for direct-to-consumer (D2C) in December 2024.

“We at Sweetish are super excited to announce the official launch our own line of candies this year, with Sweetish Original gummies and SkandyPop lollipops! These products launched on Day 1 of the Specialty Food Associations's Winter Fancy Foods Show in Las Vegas for wholesale purchase. We are looking forward to continuing to bring Swedish candy into the U.S." says a Sweetish spokesperson.

The Original Gummies line includes: Sweetish Nordic Berries, Sweetish Cherry Cola Trios, Sweetish Chubby Bears, Sweetish Snappers, Sweetish Tropical Loops, and Sweetish Lemon Cola Twists.

The brand's lollipop flavors include: SkandyPop Lingonberry, SkandyPop Salmiak, SkandyPop Choccy Milk, SkandyPop Chocolate Covered Strawberry, SkandyPop Rainbow, SkandyPop Elderflower, SkandyPop White Chocolate, SkandyPop Cloudberry, and SkandyPop Chocolate Covered Banana.

These items are available for purchase retail at sweetishcandy.com. Wholesale availability can be found at sweetishwholesale.com or by clicking here.

