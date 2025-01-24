The National Confectioners Association (NCA) announced today the recipients of the 2025 Golden and Silver Candy Dish Awards. Lyndi Verstrate, business manager at Shankman & Associates, will receive the Golden Candy Dish Award, and Mike Farley, vice president of sales at Goetze's Candy Company, will be honored with the Silver Candy Dish Award. The awards celebrate individuals who have reportedly demonstrated exceptional ability to strengthen the connection between manufacturers, brokers, and retail customers.

“The Candy Dish Awards are a reflection of the incredible talent and dedication within the confectionery industry,” John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, says. “Lyndi and Mike represent the best of our community, demonstrating leadership and collaboration between manufacturers and broker sales agents to inspire progress and innovation.”

Lyndi Verstrate’s career began as a cashier and quickly progressed into leadership roles. She’s managed multiple categories through the years in various roles as store, district, category, and marketing manager.

With a career spanning more than 32 years in the convenience store industry, Verstrate’s ability to cultivate strong relationships and drive category growth has made her a standout broker in the confectionery industry, NCA says. After beginning her career with Speedway, Verstrate progressed to leadership roles with Exit 76 Corporation/J&H Family Stores and Schmuckal Oil. She has spent eight years in sales and leadership at Shankman & Associates. Since joining Shankman & Associates, Verstrate has been a driving force behind sales growth and relationship-building across multiple categories.

“I am truly honored – and honestly a bit stunned – to be recognized with the Golden Candy Dish Award,” Verstrate said. “With so many talented salespeople in the broker community, this recognition means so much to me.”

Mike Farley’s career in the confectionery industry spans more than 38 years, beginning with his work stocking shelves at a local grocery store and interning with Procter & Gamble during college. Since joining Goetze's Candy Company in 2019, he has led national sales operations and managed a dozen separate broker partners, driving revenue growth and creating strategic partnerships, as well as mentoring the next generation of industry leaders. After launching his career with the broker sales agency François Schwartz in 1986, he spent 22 years at Hershey Foods, with subsequent roles at Godiva Chocolatier, Acosta Sales & Marketing, and Perfetti Van Melle. An active member of NCA, Farley has contributed to initiatives like the Sweets & Snacks Expo and industry mentorship programs.

“I’m honored to receive this award from our broker community,” Farley says. “This recognition reflects the strong relationships and teamwork that have shaped my journey in the confectionery industry. I sincerely thank NCA and our broker network for their unwavering support and shared passion. Every day in this industry, working with our incredible broker partners is ‘Always A Treat!’”

The Candy Dish Awards are presented annually by NCA’s broker community, recognizing one broker and one manufacturer who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in confectionery sales, marketing, and management. Recipients are selected based on outstanding leadership qualities, their ability to build relationships, and cultivate new business opportunities.

The 2025 Candy Dish Awards will be presented during the State of the Industry Conference, March 2-4, at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort in Aventura, FL.

