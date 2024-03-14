Pinkbox Doughnuts is offering more than a dozen Easter themed doughnuts to celebrate the holiday this year. All Easter doughnuts will be available for purchase in shops and online from March 18 through Easter Sunday, March 31.

The Easter doughnut options include:

Bunny Tail -- white frosted pink velvet cake with marshmallows and coconut with bunny tail décor

Little Bunny -- white frosted raised bunny topped with bunny décor

Easter Basket -- green frosted vanilla cake topped with green coconut, sour straws and jellybean décor

Pastel DoughCro -- pastel pink frosted croissant doughnut topped with Easter sprinkles

Spring Peeps -- green frosted raised ring topped with Easter sprinkles and a marshmallow Peep

It’s Ya Birthday -- white frosted raised shell filled with birthday cake whip and topped with Blonde Oreo and Easter sprinkles

Easter Cheesecake -- pastel blue frosted shell filled with pink cheesecake and topped with a pastel pink swirl

Stuffed Egg -- yellow frosted raised egg-shaped shell filled with chocolate whip and topped with Easter sprinkles and Easter egg décor

Flower Power -- pink frosted daisy-shaped doughnut topped with daisy décor

Bunny Pooh -- chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered with chocolate icing with bunny décor and pretzel sticks

Bunny Pinky -- vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered with pink icing with bunny décor and pretzel sticks

Pinkbox Doughnut’s Pee Weez also reflect a colorful holiday theme featuring glazed pink velvet cake with Easter sprinkles.

For vegan customers, Pinkbox Doughnuts offers two vegan Easter treats: the Vegan Easter doughnut, a pastel blue frosted raised vegan shell topped with a vegan whip rosette and Easter sprinkles, and the Veegee Chick, a vegan vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered with yellow icing with Easter chick décor.

“From bunnies to Peeps, Pinkbox Doughnuts has a full line of whimsical and delicious Easter treats that are sure to make everyone smile,” says Judith Perez Siegel, executive vice president of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “These doughnuts are a yummy addition to any Easter basket or holiday brunch, as well as a perfect treat to celebrate the start of spring.”