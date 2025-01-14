Just Born's Peeps brand has debuted its Easter lineup, featuring new marshmallow flavors and the return of some of its seasonal products.

New retailer exclusives include:

Peeps Breyers Cookies & Cream Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (available at Walmart)

Peeps Egg Hunt (36-ct, available at Walmart)

Peeps Tropical Punch Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies (available at Dollar Tree)

Peeps Cinnamon Churro Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (available at Kroger)

Nationwide offerings include:

Peeps Chocolate Pudding Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies

Peeps Giant Bunny Pops

Peeps Rice Krispies Treats Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Delights Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate

In 2025, egg hunt enthusiasts can look forward to filling their Easter baskets with individually wrapped mini Yellow Marshmallow Chicks from the new Peeps Egg Hunt (18-ct). Jelly Beans are another Easter staple, and Peeps Jelly Beans will be available nationally and will include Marshmallow, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Lemon Flavored chewy candies.

"We're delighted to continue being a cherished part of Easter traditions with our 2025 collection," says Caitlin Servian, brand manager for Peeps. "As a brand that families have known and loved for generations, Peeps brings people together to create lasting memories—whether it's enjoying sweet treats, crafting with friends, or reliving nostalgic moments from childhood. We're so excited to see how fans celebrate and share their Peepsonality this season!"

Other seasonal Just Born products returning to store shelves this year include:

Nationally available Peeps Brand offerings:

Classic Peeps Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies

Peeps Marshmallow Rainbow Pop

Peeps Mike and Ike Flavored Pop

Peeps Dr. Pepper Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Fruit Punch Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Delights Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate

Peeps Delights S'mores Graham Cracker Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate

Peeps Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Chicks

Additional Peeps brand products available exclusively at select retailers include:

Peeps Easter Essentials (available only at Sam's Club)

Peeps Icee Blue Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (available only at Target)

Additional Just Born offerings include;

Mike and Ike Mega Mix Jelly Beans

Mike and Ike Easter Treats

Just Born Brand Jelly Beans

