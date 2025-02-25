With the price of eggs skyrocketing, Haribo is helping parents keep Easter traditions alive with sweet treats—no shells required.

New this year include Haribo Goldbears Easter Egg, Haribo Goldbears Easter Filled Tube, and Haribo Spring Mix, which offers gummies for every taste: Happy Chicks, Happy Hoppers, Goldbears, and Goldbears Wild Berry.

Haribo's full Easter lineup includes:

Haribo Goldbears Easter Egg

Each egg is packed with six treat-sized bags of Haribo's classic Goldbears in five fruity flavors: Strawberry, Orange, Lemon, Pineapple, and Raspberry.

Haribo Goldbears Easter Filled Tube

Each tube is packed with Haribo's classic Goldbears in five fruity flavors: Strawberry, Orange, Lemon, Pineapple, and Raspberry.

Haribo Happy Chicks 4-oz

This peg bag is full of fruity and chewy eggs and chicks in six flavors: Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Orange, Raspberry, and Strawberry.

Haribo Happy Hoppers + Happy Chicks 9.5-oz

This laydown bag has 24 treat-sized bags, including both fruity and chewy Happy Hoppers and Happy Chicks. Happy Hoppers flavors include Apple, Lemon, Orange, and Strawberry. Happy Chicks flavors include Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Orange, Raspberry, and Strawberry.

Haribo Happy Hoppers 4-oz

This peg bag is full of fruity and chewy bunnies and carrots in a variety of flavors: Apple, Lemon, Orange, and Strawberry.

Haribo Sour Easter Grass 4-oz

This peg bag is full of colorful, sour, fruity, and chewy Easter grass in a variety of flavors: Strawberry, Blueberry, Green Apple, and Watermelon.

(New) Haribo Spring Mix 40-oz

This laydown bag has 100 treat-sized bags, including a variety of fruity and chewy gummies: Goldbears, Goldbears Wild Berry, Happy Hoppers, and Happy Chicks.

(New) Haribo Spring Mix 60-oz

From the makers of America's #1-selling gummi bear, say hello to HARIBO’s Spring Mix! This gusset bag has 150 treat-sized bags, including a variety of fruity and chewy gummies: Goldbears, Goldbears Wild Berry, Happy Hoppers and Happy Chicks. It is the perfect treat to use for Egg Hunts, or lunchtime sweet treat. Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy world of HARIBO®!

NEW! Haribo Spring Mix 30-oz

From the makers of America's #1-selling gummi bear, say hello to HARIBO’s Spring Mix! This laydown bag has 75 treat-sized bags, including a variety of fruity and chewy gummies: Goldbears, Goldbears Wild Berry, Happy Hoppers and Happy Chicks. It is the perfect treat to use for Egg Hunts, or lunchtime sweet treat. Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy world of HARIBO®!

