Danish confectionery brand Lakrids by Bülow is welcoming warmer days and new beginnings with the launch of the Easter Collection. This year’s collection includes the unique “ÆGG” in two single-flavor jars: Crispy Caramel and Crunchy Toffee.

This spring, Lakrids by Bülow continues on its mission to make the world fall in love with licorice through the brand’s gourmet craftsmanship and innovative flavors. The 2024 collection offers the indulgent sweetness of Scandinavian chocolate-coated licorice that add a touch of decadence to any Easter celebration.

The limited-edition Easter Collection includes:

Crispy Caramel: Silky dulce de leche is paired with raw licorice powder for the shell, which surrounds a core of soft licorice. Small flakes of sea salt complete the sensory experience that is Crispy Caramel. The light-brown speckled shell’s close resemblance to an egg is right on theme for Easter this season. Suggested retail price: $24.00.

Silky dulce de leche is paired with raw licorice powder for the shell, which surrounds a core of soft licorice. Small flakes of sea salt complete the sensory experience that is Crispy Caramel. The light-brown speckled shell’s close resemblance to an egg is right on theme for Easter this season. Suggested retail price: $24.00. Crunchy Toffee: New to last year’s Easter Collection, Crunchy Toffee makes its official return for 2024. The flavor features a shell of soft milk chocolate, paired with crunchy caramel crafted from French butter and cream. Crunchy Toffee is made complete with a salty licorice core. SRP: $24.00.

Like all Lakrids by Bülow products, the Easter Collection was created with sustainability at the forefront. As of 2019, the brand became the first confectionery company in the world to use 100% recycled plastic. Manufacturing all licorice products in Copenhagen, Lakrids by Bülow is thrilled to note that, since 2020, the factory has run on 100% green energy.

The 2024 Easter Collection is available now via lakridsbybulow.us, Amazon, and select boutique retailers nationwide.

Related - Podcast: Lakrids by Bülow talks licorice trends