On Monday, February 17, Boys and Girls Club members from Chicago came to the Sheraton Grand hotel to be "Junior Candy Buyers," deciding which confections would earn top honors. The event took place as part of the ECRM Christmas and Halloween session, which was held last week at the hotel.

The children from the Boys and Girls Club were able to taste a variety of products from three categories: Best Chocolate, Best Non-Chocolate, and Best Novelty. Before the tasting began, Deb Franks, director special markets - emerging channels, YumEarth talked to the kids about her experience working in the candy industry.

The winners of each category are below:



Best Chocolate

Taste of Nature Cookie Dough Bites



Best Non-Chocolate

Hilco Warheads Christmas Rock Candy Stick





Best Novelty

Cra-Z-Art, Spin Pop Holiday (Santa & Snowman)





The other nominees for all of the categories were:

