Harbor Sweets has a number of new items for Easter this year, including the Ultimate Easter Basket.

The brand's lineup includes:

The Ultimate Easter Baskets ($59.00)

Available in Milk Chocolate and Dark Chocolate

An Easter basket filled with a large solid Chocolate Bunny (milk or dark), 12 milk and dark Chocolate Bunnies, a bag of 12 milk and dark Chocolate Chicks, a bag of gourmet Jelly Beans, and a white stuffed bunny.



Cottontail Easter Basket ($39.00)

A rabbit basket filled with a solid Milk Chocolate Bunny, 12 milk and dark Chocolate Bunnies, and a bag of gourmet jelly beans.



Chocolate Peanut Butter Easter Eggs ($15.00)

A new Easter gift assortment featuring Harbor Sweets best-selling milk and dark chocolates, including Sweet Sloops.



Chocolate Chicks and Chocolate Bunnies Easter Bag ($13.50)

