Lidl debuts Easter confectionery lineup

Most of the brand's treats feature Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance-certified cocoa.

By Candy Industry Staff
Courtesy of Lidl US

April 9, 2025

Lidl US is launching premium Favorina treats, including hollow Alpine chocolate bunnies, marzipan eggs, marshmallows, and more.

Favorina is Lidl’s seasonal selection of European treats crafted from authentic recipes, with most featuring cocoa certified by Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance. Found exclusively at consumers' local Lidl US stores, these confections are only available in the spring and winter, and are so popular that lines form down the street when the treats return to the shelves in Germany, the company says. 

From now through Thursday, April 10, Lidl US shoppers can sweeten their spring with 20% off Favorina treats, as well.

