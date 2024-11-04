The NCSA is accepting nominations for the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Individuals across all disciplines may be nominated for the Candy Hall of Fame, from sales and marketing to engineering and research and development professionals, as well as brokers, distributors, retail buyers and category managers, and suppliers to the industry. Nominations are open now through Monday, December 9, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The 2025 Candy Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Orlando, FL. The members of the 2025 Candy Hall of Fame Class will be formally inducted during the ceremony on October 25, 2025, at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek.

"Honoring the leaders who have made a lasting impact on our industry is incredibly rewarding," says Shelly Clarey, president & CEO of NCSA and a member of the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2016. "Each year, we welcome a diverse group of individuals who have dedicated their careers to advancing the confectionery industry, and we can’t wait to see the inspiring nominations for 2025 and welcome another exceptional class to our ranks."

To be eligible, the nominee must meet the following criteria:

20 years of service to the confectionery industry (buyers must have at least 10 years of experience) and 50 years of age at the time of nomination

Demonstrated loyalty to building and supporting the confectionery industry through active participation over and above job requirements

Significant contributions to the educational and/or professional development of the industry and its initiatives and programs.

Must attend the Candy Hall of Fame induction event (unless it is a posthumous induction).

Unimpeachable record of integrity and respect

Must be a current NCSA member

If retired or deceased, the nomination must be within two years of either event

Nominations are welcomed from any source and must include proof the criteria above have been met. Additionally, letters of support from people familiar with a nominee’s qualifications can be submitted. The nominations are then reviewed and selected by the Candy Hall of Fame Selection Committee and approved by the NCSA Board of Directors.

To submit an industry leader for the 2025 Candy Hall of Fame Class, click here.

For more details about the NCSA, visit candyhalloffame.org.

