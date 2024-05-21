Ferrero North America brands Keebler and Kinder Joy are celebrating the theatrical release of Illumination's bold new chapter of Gru and the Minions mayhem, Despicable Me 4, with two limited-edition products: Keebler Despicable Me 4 Rocky Road Fudge Stripes and Kinder Joy Despicable Me 4 Eggs. Illumination's Despicable Me 4 arrives in theaters everywhere July 3.

Keebler is spreading magic to movie-going families with its Limited-Edition Despicable Me 4 Rocky Road Fudge Stripes. The new offering is a take on Keebler's fan-favorite Fudge Stripes cookies, featuring a chocolate and almond-flavored shortbread cookie, topped with a marshmallow-flavored fudge drizzle for a rocky road taste. Ernie and the Elves crafted these cookies with four unique designs, based on Illumination's Minion characters.

Fans can also interact with Illumination's Minions on Keebler's Open for Magic digital hub. To enjoy games and other fun surprises featuring the Minions, families can access the site by scanning the QR code on the packaging.

"Keebler is all about creating magic for families, and what better way to do so than by teaming up with Illumination to celebrate Despicable Me 4, the newest chapter in the biggest global animated franchise in history," says Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing, Keebler Brand. "We're excited to put a fun spin on our beloved Fudge Stripes and give families new and delicious ways to make memories together this summer."

Kinder Joy Limited-Edition Despicable Me 4 Eggs

Kinder Joy, the treat plus toy made to help parents create everyday surprises for their children, is releasing a lineup of eight toys featuring Illumination's Despicable Me 4 characters Gru, Lucy, and Minions Stuart, Phil, Dave, Kevin, Jerry, and Carl. The Despicable Me 4 collection is paired with the Kinder Joy treat featuring layers of cocoa and sweet cream topped with crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream.

All eight toys can be scanned and brought to life in Applaydu, a mobile app where kids and their parents can play ad-free crafting unique homes, avatars, and personalized bedtime stories.

"Kinder Joy is all about special bonding moments between families, which is why we're excited to bring parents this new and fun way to surprise their children," says Amber Hansinger, vice president of marketing, Kinder Joy USA. "Illumination's Despicable Me and Minions movies are the biggest animated franchise in the world, and our limited-edition Despicable Me 4 Eggs will help elevate this movie experience for families."

Consumers can shop Keebler Limited-Edition Despicable Me 4 Rocky Road Fudge Stripes for a suggested price of $4.80 and Kinder Joy Limited-Edition Despicable Me 4 eggs for a price of $2.39 at retailers nationwide.

Ferrero Group is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.­