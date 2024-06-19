King's Hawaiian announced a new partnership with Illumination's Despicable Me 4, the new chapter from the animated franchise, for a marketing campaign that includes a TV commercial, meal combo at AMC Theatres, in-store displays, and more. Illumination's Despicable Me 4 arrives in theaters July 3.

The new TV spot began airing on June 3 and will run through July 21. During the commercial, Illumination's Minions enjoy a summer barbecue and dream up all of the King's Hawaiian sliders they can make, inventing increasingly dramatic ways to cook them … with "explosive" results.

In grocery stores all around the country, consumers will find Minions-themed signage and even limited-edition King's Hawaiian packaging featuring Minions. Consumers headed to AMC Theatres this summer can try new King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites as part of a Despicable Me 4 meal combo that comes with drinks, popcorn and candy.

To celebrate that this new partnership is officially off to the races, King's Hawaiian marked the occasion by debuting a co-branded paint scheme on Brad Keselowski's #6 car during his race on June 9 in Sonoma, California. Helping the Despicable Me 4 partnership get set and go, Keselowski and his pit crew donned Gru and Minions-themed fire suits during the race.

"We're proud to be partnering with Illumination's Despicable Me 4 because we know King's Hawaiian is uniquely situated to dial up the undeniable joy associated with watching a great movie with loved ones," says Holger Kraetschmer, chief marketing officer at King's Hawaiian. "King's Hawaiian infuses even more excitement and fun into moments of togetherness, like family movie night, as the irresistible draw of our products inspires people to gather. We're excited to be partnering with the most successful animated movie franchise of all-time to encourage everyone to serve up some joyful mischief and delicious food all summer long."

King’s Hawaiian is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.