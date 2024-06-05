Sow Good, Inc. has announced a major expansion with a long-term lease for a new 324,000 sq. ft. production facility in Dallas, Texas. This strategic move is set to boost the company’s production capacity, accelerating Sow Good’s ability to meet the demand for its innovative freeze-dried treats, per the company.

The state-of-the-art Dallas facility dedicates approximately 306,500 sq. ft. to production, packaging, and distribution, while reserving 17,400 sq. ft. for office space. This new hub will streamline logistics and distribution, centralizing all future in-house production expansions. Sow Good has already secured initial deposits for five cutting-edge freeze driers, with three of these scheduled to be operational within the next six months and the other two shortly thereafter, underscoring the company’s commitment to maintaining its growth trajectory.

“Securing the new Dallas facility marks a significant milestone in our expansion journey,” states Ira Goldfarb, executive chairman of Sow Good. “As the demand for freeze dried candy continues growing, we continue making bold, strategic investments to maintain our position as the category leader. This enhanced capacity optimizes our raw material storage, product packaging, and overall operational efficiencies to fulfill the increased order volumes we receive. This expansion also allows us to uphold our stringent food safety and quality standards while integrating more of our custom-built proprietary freeze driers and specialized packaging environments.”

The company plans to commence distribution from the new facility within the next month, initiate packaging operations within four months, and begin freeze-drying production within six months.

