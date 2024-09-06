Sow Good Inc. has added a series of products to its lineup: Limited-Edition Pumpkin Marshmallows, Lemon Puffs, and Mini Sweet and Sour Bites.

The lineup includes:

According to a recent report, the freeze-dried food market is predicted to reach $71.7 billion by 2030. On the forefront of this growth, Sow Good harnesses the power of its proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized in-house manufacturing facility to transform traditional candies into novel and exciting everyday confectionaries.

“As the demand for freeze-dried candy continues to rise, we’re constantly keeping a pulse on trendy flavors and shapes that will excite our fans,” says Claudia Goldfarb, CEO and co-founder of Sow Good. “We keep a robust pipeline of steady innovation to ensure that we’re catering to a wide range of consumers whether they’re sweet and sour lovers, or simply looking for some holiday cheer. All of our offerings can serve as delicious, convenient, and satisfying staples in just about anyone’s pantry.”

Sow Good offers an extensive collection of additional candies such as Sweet Worms, Peach Perfect, and Sweeter Geeks. The brand’s treats can be purchased at major retailers nationwide including Five Below, Target, Kroger, HEB, Amazon, and on at thisissowgood.com.

