The Functional Chocolate Company announced that its products are now available at select Target stores and online for convenient in-store pickup or delivery from Target.com.

The Functional Chocolate Company pairs naturally vegan and gluten-free dark chocolate with a proprietary blend of condition-specific nutraceuticals, including vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and amino acids. These unique combinations address a wide range of everyday health concerns, including sleep, energy, stress, focus, and much more.

"We created Functional Chocolate to offer a better way to care for everyday health realities," said Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "We're so pleased to work with Target to make every day a little sweeter, conveniently offering our products in-store and online for the growing community of wellness-focused customers seeking more for their dollars and from their indulgences."

Target has initially introduced a curated selection of The Functional Chocolate Company's most sought-after products including:

