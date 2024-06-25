Sprinkles, the world’s first cupcake bakery, has unveiled its latest chocolate innovation: Cupcake Cups. A homage to Sprinkles’ beloved signature cupcake flavors, the Cupcake Cup is a chocolate treat complete with frosting-flavored filling in three flavors—Red Velvet, Birthday Cake, and Double Chocolate—available now at all Target retail stores.

The certified Rainforest Alliance, kosher, and gluten-free chocolate from Sprinkles puts a fresh spin on the classic chocolate cup, featuring its top cupcake and frosting flavors. Sprinkles Cupcake Cups are available in nearly 2,000 Target locations nationwide, Sprinkles bakeries and online, and over 70 Cupcake ATMs across the country. This expanded footprint continues to broaden Sprinkles’ reach, delighting consumers with its collection of delectable treats, making them readily accessible to anyone.

This comes after Sprinkles entered the CPG scene with its first line of chocolate bars and chocolate minis launched at 4,000 Walmart stores earlier this year. Continuing the momentum with Cupcake Cups, Sprinkles is proving that innovation is at its core and the driver behind its momentous growth, per the brand.

“The expansion of Sprinkles into the CPG category reinforces Sprinkles’ unwavering commitment to the values that the business was founded on: innovation,” says Dan Mesches, CEO, Sprinkles. “Being able to deliver the quality, taste and joy that Sprinkles is known for into the candy aisle is something we are incredibly proud of.”

“We are thrilled to bring Cupcake Cups to Target as we share a passion for bringing unique and disruptive products to consumers who are always looking for something new and exciting,” says Ashley Rogers, president & CEO of Sprinkles CPG.

Decked out in the brand’s signature modern dots, the brightly packaged cupcake cups start at $5.99 per bag.

Cupcake Cups flavors include:

Red Velvet: rich milk chocolate filled with cream cheese frosting flavored filling

Double Chocolate: milk chocolate filled with chocolate frosting flavored filling and topped with cookie crumbs

Birthday Cake: sweet white chocolate filled birthday cake frosting flavored filling & sprinkles

