Bakery dessert chain Sprinkles has partnered with Miyoko's Creamery, the dairy-free butter and cheese brand, to unveil Vegan Sugar & Spice. The limited-edition dairy-free treat will be available until December 1 in all chain stores and bakery ATMs.

This seasonally-inspired cupcake features a moist, vegan spice cake made with Miyoko's Cinnamon Brown Sugar Oat Milk Butter, topped with a spiced vegan cream cheese frosting. According to Sprinkles, the cupcake features premium, high-quality ingredients.

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Sprinkles, a brand that embodies creativity and indulgence in the world of desserts," says Stuart Kronauge, CEO of Miyoko's Creamery. "Partnering with Sprinkles on a special cupcake ahead of Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving celebrations was a no-brainer for us because our Cinnamon Brown Sugar Oat Milk Butter has a rich, velvety flavor that perfectly complements Sprinkles' innovative approach to sweet treats. This partnership is not just about flavor, but about helping people to dabble in dairy-free while also redefining the dessert experience for everyone regardless of dietary restrictions."

Crafted using organic oat milk, Miyoko's Cinnamon Brown Sugar Oat Milk Butter is dairy-free, flavored with brown sugar and cinnamon. Alongside two other flavors (Garlic Parm and Salted), the oat milk butters are intended to dairy-consuming and dairy-free enthusiasts alike. The butters are available at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market and Kroger stores,ranging from $4.99 to $5.99.

"At Sprinkles, we constantly strive to push the boundaries of flavor and innovation. Partnering with Miyoko's to create a vegan cupcake is an exciting step forward in offering delicious, plant-based options that everyone can enjoy, without compromising on taste or quality," says Justin Murakami, president and COO at Sprinkles. "Miyoko's commitment to creating exceptional, dairy-free products aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver memorable, indulgent experiences to our customers. This collaboration allows us to include even more guests in our sweet celebrations."

