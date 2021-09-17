Company: Kettle Heroes

Website: https://kettleheroes.com/

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$6.99

Product Snapshot: This September 2021, Kettle Heroes, the premier popcorn snack company, has launched a new packaging campaign in support of the Pat Tillman Foundation. Bags of Kettle Heroes varieties will now feature the stories of real-life heroes, such as military personnel and spouses, and Tillman Scholars. The company has also announced expansion of its products throughout Arizona as well as additional distribution in surrounding states.

“Further developing our relationship with the Pat Tillman Foundation is essential for our mission to support everyday heroes and give back to the community,” says Aaron Sinykin, who serves as CEO of Kettle Heroes with brother and COO, Rudi Sinykin. “We believe in sharing these hero stories and we hope that our customers are inspired by them to be better citizens and heroes in their everyday lives.”

The new packaging extends throughout Kettle Heroes’ most popular flavors. The Aged White Cheddar Popcorn bag, for example, features Tucson native Matthew Randle, J.D., who served as a combat medic in the U.S. Army from 1998 through 2003 and was part of the remains recovery team responsible for repatriating remains of U.S. soldiers previously listed as missing in action from a demilitarized zone in Korea. Deployed for Operation Nobel Eagle in 2001 and Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, Randle is a 2011 Tillman Scholar and the co-founder and managing partner of Randle Palmer and Bernays, a family and juvenile law firm.

And the Sea Salted Caramel Corn bag highlights the hero story of Karen Gallagher, PhD, who served in the U.S. Army Airborne. A Gulf War 1 veteran who was deployed with the 35th Signal Brigade as a chemical specialist, Gallagher is a 2016 Tillman Scholar whose work today focuses on developing clinical programs to serve people living with traumatic brain injury, particularly military veterans transitioning from military service to a college environment.

As the brand continues its mission to create a better snack that gives back, Kettle Heroes recently partnered with Total Wine to sell its popular popcorn in locations throughout Arizona and the company has partnered with UNFI, the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty food in the U.S. and Canada, to help distribute its specialty snacks throughout Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Southern California, and New Mexico. In Southern California, for example, Gelson’s Markets now carries Kettle Heroes’ Hatch Green Chile Cheddar and Cinnamon Sugar Churros varieties. SRP for the popcorn is $4.99, except for Caramel, which is $6.99.

Kettle Heroes bagged popcorn is a premier on-the-go, allergen-friendly snack that provides a healthy alternative to chips or cookies. The company also offers personalized items such as seasonal customized popcorn tins, popcorn favors, and variety pack kits that serve as solutions to individual and corporate gift-giving. Shoppers can personalize items with custom messaging, corporate logos, fonts, and colors for a truly personalized gift for employees, clients, customers, and loved ones. Orders can be conveniently customized online, and shoppers can select future delivery dates to ensure orders are shipped for specific arrival times.



