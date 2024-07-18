Kerr by Ingredion, a provider of real fruit and vegetable ingredients to food and beverage industries, featured solutions at the Institute of Food Technologists 2024 Annual Event and Expo (IFT) in Chicago, July 14–17, within the Ingredion booth, S1131. They showcased formulated solutions and blended solutions from Kerr by Ingredion, helping the industry drive innovation and growth by capturing the essence of fruit and vegetables.

“Clean labels continue to be a key purchasing driver for many consumers,” says Angela Tipton, marketing manager, Kerr by Ingredion. “According to Innova Market Insights, half of consumers say they would pay more for products with clean labels, and nearly two in three consumers report clean labels impact their purchasing decisions. Kerr by Ingredion’s cutting-edge facilities, extensive fruit and vegetable ingredient portfolio, and deep industry knowledge provide brands with unique solutions for taste and functionality that deliver not just a clean label, but a great-tasting and functional product consumers will love.”

IFT24 attendees were able to sample concepts featured in a variety of on-trend applications, including but not limited to:

Snacks: Layered Chocolate Raspberry Protein Bar

The protein bar market continues to grow steadily, with Gen Z in particular loving the "grab-and-go" nutrition opportunity it represents. Yet why settle for satisfying one consumer need when you can expand your audience? This concept delivers on multiple hot consumer trends: snacking, protein consumption, reduced sugar, clean label, and permissible indulgence. Chocolate pairs with luscious raspberry in a protein-rich, plant-based bar that offers reduced sugar. Features Kerr by Ingredion red raspberry PC 28 brix and Kerr by Ingredion cranberry juice concentrate 50 brix.

Confectionery: Blueberry Earl Grey Gummies

The gummy market is hot and is expected to grow at double digit (11.8%) rates between 2024 and 2030. Satisfy consumer needs for a clean label, gelatin-free, and reduced sugar confection with an on-trend fruit and tea-based flavor profile. Features Kerr by Ingredion carrot juice concentrate, Kerr by Ingredion blueberry juice concentrate, and Kerr by Ingredion earl grey tea.

