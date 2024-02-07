Ingredion Incorporated, a global provider of specialty ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry and pioneer of clean label ingredients, today announced Novation Indulge 2940 starch, expanding its line of clean-label texturizers with the first non-GMO functional native corn starch that provides texture for gelling and co-texturizing for popular dairy and alternative dairy products and desserts.

Launching in North America and coming soon to all regions, the functional native starch represents the latest innovation from Ingredion's clean-label product pipeline, delivering texture and mouthfeel as well as natural claim enablement. Novation Indulge 2940 starch offers a consumer-preferred “corn starch” label, which is highly recognized and more accepted by consumers globally than gelatin, carrageenan, and other common texturants, according to Ingredion’s ATLAS proprietary consumer insights.

“Consumers increasingly expect all of the products they buy to have a great texture and flavor, but at the same time to be made with ingredients they recognize and feel good about” says Jinat Mansuri, technical service manager U.S. and Canada. “With Novation Indulge 2940 functional native starch, food brands can formulate popular products, such as yogurts, puddings, and desserts, that satisfy both the increasing demand for clean labels and the growing better for you foods desire from consumers, and all with an indulgent and appealing texture.”

Consumer interest on the importance of what is listed on a product label has grown rapidly in recent years, with 79% of global consumers stating that they want to recognize a product’s ingredients and 62% stating they always or usually read the back and side of the product package, according to Atlas. Novation Indulge 2940 functional native starch will help food brands achieve the flexibility required by today’s health-conscious consumer, delivering a clean-label ingredient that doesn’t compromise on texture or taste.

Other benefits of Novation Indulge 2940 functional native starch includes cost stabilization and potential improved cost-in-use thanks to the ingredient’s reliable supply and local reach. Applications work conducted by Ingredion’s Global Application team demonstrated potential cost parity in formulation and additional $6.1 million in projected revenue per 100,000 metric tons of finished product, according to Ingredion’s Atlas proprietary product simulator.

Further information on the benefits and potential applications of Novation Indulge 2940 functional native starch, as well as other Ingredion offerings, can be found on the Ingredion website at ingredion.com.

