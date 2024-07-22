To celebrate 25 years since M&M's Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches first made their debut, the brand is introducing a first-of-its-kind birthday party program that reportedly guarantees party fun.

In partnership with digital insurance company Lemonade, M&M's Ice Cream is offering fans "Funsurance" to continue to make all birthday celebrations a little bit sweeter. M&M's Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches are the easy-to-share treat that brings fun to every festivity, but there are uncontrollable moments that try to interfere with the maximum fun each frozen treat brings – whether the balloons popped, the pizza delivery got lost, or the pool party was rained out. That's why through August 10, consumers who purchase M&M's Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches and experience any fun "intrusions" can enter for a chance to win back some of that fun, with 25 lucky winners chosen at random to receive $250 to make any hiccups a bit sweeter.

"M&M's Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches have been making birthday parties more fun for 25 years," says Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream marketing director. "It's only fitting that in honor of this milestone, we invite our fans to join in on the celebration to make festivities a little sweeter, inspiring moments of everyday happiness for all this summer."

Consumers can go to mmsicecreamfunsurance.com, upload a receipt confirming purchase of M&M's Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches and "file a claim" detailing what interfered with the maximum fun at their summer party for the chance to win.

"Birthdays should be all about fun and celebration, but we know things can sometimes go a bit awry," says Liron Smadja, head of brand marketing at Lemonade. "The same can be said about moments in life, where we make insurance as simple as possible so everyone can focus on enjoying the moment—just as we're doing with M&M's Ice Cream 'Funsurance' Sweepstakes this summer!"

Although M&M's Ice Cream "Funsurance" will only be available until August 10, M&M's Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, and Mint-flavored Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches are available for purchase nationwide at retailers year-round.

Mars is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.