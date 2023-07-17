Krispy Kreme is partnering with M&M's for the first-time ever in the U.S. to create four doughnuts that give doughnut and chocolate candy lovers an all-new way to experience the brands.

Beginning July 17 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s new M&M’s collection includes a doughnut innovation bursting with M&M’s Minis Milk Chocolate Candies:

Chocolate Candy Surprise Doughnut Filled with M&M’s: A one-of-a-kind doughnut inspired by classic red M&M’s, packed with M&M's Minis Milk Chocolate Candies, hand-dipped in red icing and topped with a white iconic “M” candy piece.

A one-of-a-kind doughnut inspired by classic red M&M’s, packed with M&M's Minis Milk Chocolate Candies, hand-dipped in red icing and topped with a white iconic “M” candy piece. Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M’s: An Original Glazed doughnut hand‑dipped in classic chocolate icing, then covered with M&M’s Minis Milk Chocolate Candies and crispy rainbow dots.

An Original Glazed doughnut hand‑dipped in classic chocolate icing, then covered with M&M’s Minis Milk Chocolate Candies and crispy rainbow dots. Peanut Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut Topped with M&M’s: A doughnut filled to the brim with Peanut Butter Kreme Filling, dipped in peanut butter icing, garnished with chopped M&M’s Peanut Chocolate Candies and rainbow dots, and finished with classic chocolate drizzle.

A doughnut filled to the brim with Peanut Butter Kreme Filling, dipped in peanut butter icing, garnished with chopped M&M’s Peanut Chocolate Candies and rainbow dots, and finished with classic chocolate drizzle. Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M’s: A Mini Original Glazed doughnut hand-dipped in classic chocolate icing, then covered with M&M’s Minis Milk Chocolate Candies and crispy rainbow dots.

“America’s most loved doughnuts and favorite chocolate candy are together at last, and you're going to love ’M,'” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme’s M&M’S doughnuts are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. The specialty dozen contains four Chocolate Iced Doughnuts Topped with M&M’s, four Peanut Butter Kreme Filled Doughnuts Topped with M&M’s, and four Original Glazed doughnuts. Regular-sized doughnuts also are available individually and as a specialty three-pack. The Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M’s is available in an assorted box of 16.

Fans can get $0 delivery July 17 through 20 for any M&M’s collection order placed online or via the Krispy Kreme app.

Doughnut and chocolate candy lovers can also find a limited time Krispy Kreme six-pack featuring the Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M’s delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Find the six-pack doughnut assortment at many local Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, Wakefern, and more stores.