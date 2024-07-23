Ferrero Travel Market has announced a landmark partnership with TLC Worldwide and Expedia to bring the joy of sport and competition to life for traveling shoppers this summer by giving them the chance to win vouchers to spend on hotel stays and trips.

The Travel Is An Amazing Sport campaign taps into the focus on sport taking place this summer with the Euro 2024 finals and the Olympic Games in Paris. The campaign ran through April and May at Frankfurt Airport to capture the attention of football fans and will be rolled out to other European airports, including Paris Charles de Gaulle to tap into the excitement of the Olympics during July and August.

At each location, high-profile activation spaces will give shoppers the chance to fuel their sporting ambitions with Ferrero Travel Markets range of global brands, including Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac, and Ferrero Rocher.

Every shopper who spends €20 at the dedicated Ferrero campaign pop-ups will be able to upload their receipt to a specially-created digital platform and claim a reward of €20 in travel credits which can be spent on booking hotel stays.

This opportunity was brought about thanks to a collaboration between Ferrero with TLC Worldwide, the platform for customer rewards, acquisition, and loyalty, and Expedia. The credit can be spent on the TLC Worldwide platform, developed with Expedia, through one of the dedicated Travel Cards, which are usable in more than 700,000 hotels around the world, giving shoppers incredible flexibility on where they use their prize.

The campaign further leverages the global appeal of Ferrero Travel Market’s portfolio of brands and the sense of fun and play which is inherent to the company and its offer. The promotional spaces feature striking visuals and an interactive element, with sporting competitions including basketball hoops to create a shared moment on enjoyment for travellers in store.

Sergio Salvagno, Ferrero Travel Markets general manager, says: “This is an exciting and innovative campaign for Ferrero Travel Market, and we are delighted to be bringing the joy of sport to shoppers with Expedia and TLC Worldwide. Not only does this campaign tap into our mission to deliver fun and shareable moments for our travelling shoppers, it also creates a unique opportunity for Ferrero customers to further enhance their travel experience with gifts which can be used at hotels around the world.”

The Travel Is An Amazing Sport campaign runs at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport from now through August 26.

