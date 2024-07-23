Dr. Bronner’s, the family-owned maker of natural soaps and body care products in North America, as well as chocolate, is marking the fifth anniversary of its international philanthropy program. Through the All-One International Initiative, at a minimum, 1% of sales to Dr. Bronner’s participating international markets are contributed to local advocacy efforts in support of social justice, environmental sustainability, and animal advocacy. Over the last five years, Dr. Bronner’s has contributed over $1,000,000 to 70 organizations through the All-One International Initiative.

“Since the inception of our company, Dr. Bronner’s has always worked to be an engine for positive and meaningful social change,” says Michael Bronner, president of Dr. Bronner’s. “It is our mission to use our company to fight for and financially support our core causes, not only in the United States, but across the globe. We are proud to have been able to provide over one million dollars of support over the past five years to effective and dynamic organizations around the world working to make progress for animals, people, and the planet. The All-One International Initiative embodies the ethos of my grandfather’s All-One! message and actualizes his vision to unite and fight for what’s right.”

The organizations funded through the All-One International Initiative these past five years take various approaches to advancing social justice, animal rights, and environmental sustainability—from grassroots organizing to movement building, from challenging existing policies to advocating for legislative alternatives.

Five years of support for international social justice efforts

Over the past five years, the All-One International Initiative has addressed key issues in pursuit of social justice. These issues include racial justice, gender equity, LGBTQ equality, homelessness, food security, criminal justice reform, and more. Some of these organizations provide services to incarcerated individuals and their children, while other groups work to create an equitable society by targeting social systems that exacerbate poverty and discrimination.

“Social justice has always been the cornerstone of Dr. Bronner’s overall brand and spirit,” says Cliff Moss, managing director of Healthy Sales Group, Dr. Bronner’s distribution partner in the UK. “All-One International has been such an important program to be involved with over the past five years. We have had the opportunity to donate to profound organizations such as the supportive housing organization Emmaus Brighton & Hove, whose work helps improve the lives of people in our local communities. We hope our customers in the UK are inspired by the transformative work these organizations are engaging in thanks, in part, to their purchases.”

Five years in pursuit of environmental sustainability

In the last five years, through the All-One International Initiative, Dr. Bronner’s has supported organizations that are invested in defending, protecting, and preserving ecosystems through advocacy, education, and policy change. Some of the projects and campaigns funded have advocated for plastic waste reduction, promoted diverse ways to protect waterways, established regenerative organic agriculture projects, engaged youth to mobilize and take action, and have dedicated resources to promote grassroots environmental protection.

“The impact of climate change and the overall breakdown of the environment is a global issue,” says Grace Sung, managing director of MI International, Dr. Bronner’s distribution partner in Korea. “The All-One International Initiative provides the opportunity to financially support local organizations working for environmental sustainability like the Sihwa Lake Sustainable Partnership, which also has a tangible impact on all Koreans and the environment around us. We hope our customers are happy to know that their Dr. Bronner’s purchases have helped make it possible for us to invest in organizations working to improve the health of the planet and its inhabitants.”

Five years of advancing animal advocacy

Through the All-One International Initiative, Dr. Bronner’s supports organizations that engage in a variety of activities to promote plant-based eating, advance animal industry accountability, and provide sanctuary to farmed animals. Some of the organizations have positively influenced consumer choices and shifted public attitudes, while other organizations have used the financial support to successfully advocate for animals in the legal system. Dr. Bronner’s also supports creative media projects and public education campaigns that raise awareness about the cruelty inherent in the factory farming industry, as well as the deceptive and unfair business practices employed in the animal agriculture industry.

“Since participating in the All-One International Initiative, we have had the opportunity to support Djurens Rätt, the largest animal advocacy organization in Sweden,” says Andy Johnsson, CEO of Dr. Bronner’s distribution partner in Sweden and other parts of Scandinavia, I.C. Enterprises. “Now, more than ever, is the time to strengthen animal welfare laws and change how we treat farmed animals, especially if we want to help curb climate change and prevent global diseases and pandemics. With the help of our customers and their purchases of Dr. Bronner’s products, we can accelerate our efforts to improve conditions for animals and end their suffering by continuing to support the powerful work of Djurens Rätt.”

Through the All-One International Initiative, Dr. Bronner’s has been able to globalize the kind of giving that the company has practiced within the U.S. for multiple decades. Additionally, the initiative has provided a valuable opportunity for Dr. Bronner’s staff and its international distributors and partners to learn, share, and advance progressive giving practices that are sensitive to local needs and the often-fraught dynamics of conventional philanthropy.

